Aubrey Plaza Suffers Second Torn ACL at WNBA All-Star Game

Aubrey Plaza won’t be playing basketball for a while. She hurt her knee badly and tore her ACL again.

It’s her second torn ACL.

The 40-year-old actress pushed herself too hard during practice. Plaza isn’t on a WNBA team but loves the league and shoots hoops whenever she can, even after last year’s Finals!

Unfortunately, her latest attempt didn’t go well. Plaza attended the WNBA All-Star weekend in Arizona, watching the three-point contest and skill challenge on Friday night. Her knee seemed fine then—no crutches needed.

But Saturday was different. She sat courtside for the game with crutches and an ice pack on her knee. Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe were right next to her.

Thank goodness they were there! Plaza tore her ACL during a knockout game at the Phoenix Mercury’s new practice facility earlier that morning.

Cheryl Miller checked on Plaza and got a thumbs up in return. Despite the injury, Plaza kept spirits high, even jumping into a photo with two of the best shooters in league history, though they didn’t know she was there.

This isn’t the first time Plaza has torn her ACL while playing basketball. She first revealed this back in 2021.

Plaza recounted the story on Friday during a live recording of ‘A Touch More,’ Rapinoe and Bird’s podcast about women’s sports. It happened while she played in a rec league featured in the documentary ‘The Pistol Shrimps.’

She played for the Pistol Shrimps but wanted to join the Spice Sqirls to play with her sister. When her request was denied, she disguised herself in a wig and goggles to play for them undercover.

Quote: “I was like, ‘No one will know it’s me. It’s great.’ And then, in the middle of the game, I went up for a shot and tore my ACL on the court in a wig.”

Adding to the hilarity (minus the injury), Aubrey Plaza announced her trade to the Spice Sqirls on SportsCenter with Kenny Mayne, mimicking LeBron James’ famous ‘Decision.’

Plaza healed from that torn ACL and returned to the court about a year later. Now, she’ll have to recover again after this WNBA All-Star weekend mishap!