GWAR Covers “I’m Just Ken”: Must-See Performance Today

In my never-ending quest to make sure everyone I know learns about GWAR, I’m sharing this video today. GWAR visited the A.V. Club studios for their first A.V. Undercover session in 7 years.

The heavy metal, shock rock, and hardcore punk band is famous for their wild and often gross costumes. They could’ve played any song but chose to cover ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the Barbie movie. They changed the lyrics a bit to ‘I’m Just GWAR’ for their version.

Without further ado, here’s Richmond, Virginia’s most famous band covering ‘I’m Just Ken.’

Sorry, Ryan Gosling! Blóthar the Berserker on vocals totally crushes this song in a way Gosling never could. And while Slash played guitar for ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the Academy Awards, I’m pretty sure it wasn’t him on the original track. GWAR’s BälSäc the Jaws ‘o Death definitely brings more heat compared to the original version.

I first discovered GWAR through their cameo in Empire Records. Before that, I’d heard their name but didn’t know who they were. That cameo was life-changing for me. I’ve been a fan ever since watching that movie one summer as a kid stuck at home while my parents worked. Ah, those were the days!