Emma Watson Stalker Arrested at University

Emma Watson’s alleged stalker, Chad Michael Busto, was recently arrested at Oxford University. He was demanding to see the famous actress.

Emma Watson is currently studying for a master’s degree in creative writing at Oxford University.

Busto, a 44-year-old American, spoke to The Sun about his arrest. “I visited the English department and spoke to people. I went to the main admissions center trying to gain information,” he said.

He added, “I was trying to connect with Emma Watson. However, the claim was made about me because I was asking around. But it was not made by Emma herself.”

If Busto had met Emma during his visit, he claimed he would have discussed a big case he supposedly won. This case allegedly declared the U.S. justice system illegal in 2021.

Interestingly, Busto also falsely claimed ownership of the Hilton hotels chain. Another court filing he submitted consisted mostly of Pokemon cards.

In September 2023, Busto got arrested again. This time for breaking into a New York City fashion show dressing room and yelling, “I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson.”

The previous month, Busto faced arrest near Drew Barrymore’s home in Southampton, New York. He was seen riding a bicycle and asking residents for directions to Barrymore’s house.

For that incident, he was charged with misdemeanor stalking in the fourth degree. He had to wear a tracking device for 60 days.

Just two days before his arrest, Busto interrupted an on-stage interview Drew Barrymore was having with Renee Rapp. He approached the stage and shouted, “Drew Barrymore! My name is Chad Michael Busto. You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York, okay?”