Banned Forum Poster Returns After 11 Year Ban

A guy got banned from a forum for 11 years. When his ban was lifted, he came back right away to argue again.

That’s just wild.

This story is about a user on the Something Awful forum who got banned in 2013. After 11 years, or 100,000 hours, he returned to continue the same argument he left off with. It’s one of the most epic displays of pettiness ever seen online.

Joshua Wolens from PC Gamer picked up this tale. It grabbed my attention because I didn’t even know the Something Awful forums were still around. Props to those keeping it alive! This whole thing feels like a blast from Internet 2.0, reminiscent of the late ’00s or early ’10s.

The original comment that led to his ban was: “I broadly consider nWoD’s politics and social commentary through the perspective of ‘Death of the Author’, and while I know that’s a figurative expression, your reply makes me wish it was at least partly literal commentary.”

Instead of moving on or paying $10 to lift the ban, he waited out the entire 100,000 hours. He came back to comment on an old post predicting Wraith 20’s release date. His return message? “While it’s funny to imagine it cancelled, in all seriousness I don’t think it’ll be out before 2016 tbh. Would be happy to be proven wrong. Guess we’ll wait and see.”

Forum users were shocked. One said, “Must feel amazing to let that out.” Another added, “I don’t think we’re going to top that.” Someone even suggested banning him for another eleven years.

Honestly, this guy deserves an Internet Hall of Fame spot for s–tposting. Hats off!

But wait, there’s more! He also shared a Google Doc essay about how important posting on Something Awful was to him and how much his life changed over the ban period. The essay kicks off with a nod to Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment, so it’s not your average read.

And that’s the story of Etherwind’s legendary return.