Clint Eastwood Iconic Western Remake is Happening

One of Clint Eastwood’s most famous movies is getting a remake. It’s called “A Fistful of Dollars.”

According to reports, the 1964 spaghetti western film will be remade by an Italian studio.

“A Fistful of Dollars” is set for a movie remake from Euro Gang Entertainment. This company was founded by Hollywood veteran Gianni Nunnari (known for “300”) and Simon Horsman (“Magazine Dreams”). They’re working with Italian production veteran Enzo Sisti (“Ripley”) of FPC and Rome-based Jolly Film, which produced the original movie.

It’s still early in the process, so production details are under wraps for now. This would most likely be English-language, but that hasn’t been confirmed by the team. A writer, start date, and cast have yet to be revealed. [via Deadline]

The original “A Fistful of Dollars” became part of the Man with No Name trilogy. It was followed by “For a Few Dollars More” in 1965 and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” in 1966.

Directed by legendary filmmaker Sergio Leone, “A Fistful of Dollars” was released in theaters in 1964. It’s credited with helping create the spaghetti Western genre and launching Clint Eastwood’s career as an actor and director.

Later this year, Eastwood’s final film as a director, “Juror No. 2,” is set to hit theaters. The movie stars Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, Leslie Bibb, Chris Messina, J.K. Simmons, and Kiefer Sutherland.

