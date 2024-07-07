Sydney Sweeney’s Mirror Selfies Go Viral on Instagram

Sydney Sweeney is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood right now. On Saturday, she shared some stunning selfies on Instagram that got everyone talking.

Literally brought the internet to its knees.

Sweeney, who’s only 26, might be the next “Bond girl” in the James Bond movies. And looking at those viral selfies, it’s easy to see why.

“I don’t do mirror selfies often but when I do they are chaotic,” she captioned the post.

In just five hours? Nearly three million likes and a whopping fifteen thousand comments! Crazy stuff.

However… fans might not be thrilled with her latest news.

“I grappled and did kickboxing from twelve to nineteen years old,” Sweeney revealed when talking about her upcoming role as boxer Christy Martin.

She added more details about this challenging role saying it’s both physically and emotionally demanding.

Sweeney rose to fame with HBO’s Euphoria and continued her journey with roles in The White Lotus and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

And that’s a wrap!