Couple Plans To Visit Every Texas Roadhouse in America

A lot of couples retire and play golf or go on cruises. That’s boring. Mike and Judy McNamara, however, are doing something way cooler. They’re trying to visit every single Texas Roadhouse in America!

Imagine that.

Mike and Judy recently retired and hit the road. Their mission? To eat at every Texas Roadhouse in the U.S. They’ve already checked off a bunch of locations.

There are 620 Texas Roadhouse spots across the country. Unsurprisingly, Texas leads with 76 locations, making up 12% of the total. Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania follow with 45, 37, and 36 locations respectively.

The McNamaras have already dined at an impressive 437 out of 620. It’s a unique goal that takes them coast to coast.

Sure, it started with their love for the steakhouse chain, but it’s more than that now. It gets them traveling all over—Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Colorado—you name it.

Their story caught the attention of regional news stations like WFLA after they hit 25 Texas Roadhouse locations on one trip.

Mike and Judy from Virginia shared their thoughts: “It’s good food. It’s more like home cooking to us. And as time has gone by, it’s not just the food. It’s also the people who work at the restaurants. They are a very big family of employees.”

First thing I thought when I heard about this couple? What are they ordering?

Mike gave us a hint: “We rotate around because of being there so often. But there’s a few things that we have not asked to try.”

I need to know what those things are! So I went to the Texas Roadhouse Global Menu online to guess.

Boneless Buffalo Wings might be one item they skipped. Some folks just don’t like boneless wings, but who can resist buffalo sauce?

The salad menu seems like another blindspot. If you’re determined to eat at 620 Texas Roadhouses, salads might not be your go-to.

Beyond that? Who knows. Without specifics from Mike and Judy, it’s anyone’s guess.

It’s been ages since I last ate at a Texas Roadhouse. My aunt used to give me gift cards every year for Christmas but stopped years ago. This couple’s quest makes me want to visit again and see if it still has that sizzle.

Will I bring my own scale to weigh my steak like some guy did? Only time will tell.