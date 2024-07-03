Tennessee Police Seize Massive Drug Stash in Taco Bell Burritos

||

Drug dealers sometimes hide their drugs in creative ways. Recently, police in Tennessee found drugs hidden in Taco Bell burritos.

Crazy, right?

I don’t support illegal drug trafficking. But I do enjoy watching reality TV shows about law enforcement catching criminals. It’s fascinating to see the lengths people go to avoid getting caught.

One thing I’ve learned from these shows is that committing multiple crimes at once is a bad idea. If you’re transporting a car full of drugs, don’t break other laws that could get you pulled over.

According to WKRN, a 37-year-old woman from Nashville did just that. On June 8th, she was pulled over by Mt. Juliet police for driving with a suspended license.

The woman also had arrest warrants in three different counties. When officers searched her car, they found what looked like a bunch of Taco Bell burritos.

But these weren’t ordinary burritos. The wrappers and tortillas were hiding meth, marijuana, pills, and THC gummies laced with fentanyl.

No more details have been released yet. But it’s clear she’s in big trouble now.

DEA Seizes 170,000 Fentanyl Pills in Utah Record
DEA Seizes 170,000 Fentanyl Pills in Utah Record
Read More:
Culturetaco-bell
  • 10678531520930918