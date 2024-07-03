Tennessee Police Seize Massive Drug Stash in Taco Bell Burritos

Drug dealers sometimes hide their drugs in creative ways. Recently, police in Tennessee found drugs hidden in Taco Bell burritos.

Crazy, right?

I don’t support illegal drug trafficking. But I do enjoy watching reality TV shows about law enforcement catching criminals. It’s fascinating to see the lengths people go to avoid getting caught.

One thing I’ve learned from these shows is that committing multiple crimes at once is a bad idea. If you’re transporting a car full of drugs, don’t break other laws that could get you pulled over.

According to WKRN, a 37-year-old woman from Nashville did just that. On June 8th, she was pulled over by Mt. Juliet police for driving with a suspended license.

The woman also had arrest warrants in three different counties. When officers searched her car, they found what looked like a bunch of Taco Bell burritos.

But these weren’t ordinary burritos. The wrappers and tortillas were hiding meth, marijuana, pills, and THC gummies laced with fentanyl.

Not your average Taco Bell order… This afternoon, a traffic stop on I-40 for a suspended license led to quite the discovery: a stash of Meth, LSD, THC/Fentanyl-laced gummies, pills, and marijuana—all concealed in Taco Bell burrito wrappers and tortillas. A 37-year-old woman… pic.twitter.com/wlX2U11V70 — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) June 29, 2024

No more details have been released yet. But it’s clear she’s in big trouble now.