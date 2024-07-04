Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Performance Moves Stevie Nicks to Tears

Taylor Swift is the biggest pop star in the world right now. She’s 34 and has lots of famous fans.

One of her biggest fans is Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac.

Stevie Nicks, a legend in music, has praised Taylor Swift many times. She even wrote a poem for Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department. When someone like Stevie writes for you, you’ve made it big. Plus, Taylor mentioned Stevie in her song Clara Bow on that same album.

In November 2022, Christine McVie from Fleetwood Mac passed away. During a show in Atlanta, Nicks shared how Swift’s song You’re on Your Own, Kid reminded her of McVie.

“Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid,’” Nicks said during a performance in Atlanta. “That is the sadness of how I feel. As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world, we didn’t have to talk on the phone. We really weren’t phone buddies. Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like ‘little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years.”

Nicks attended Taylor’s ‘Eras Tour’ in Dublin and was moved to tears by You’re on Your Own, Kid.

stevie crying to you’re on your own kid just broke my heart into a million pieces pic.twitter.com/TPArdrBCvh — stevie nicks manager (@kajolswife) June 30, 2024

We feel you, Stevie.

After the concert, Nicks hung out with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at a local bar in Dublin.

It’s clear that Stevie’s admiration for Taylor is real.