DEA Seizes 170,000 Fentanyl Pills in Utah Record

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) had a big two-week run in June. They seized over 170,000 fentanyl pills in Utah.

That’s a lot! It’s more than 25% of all fentanyl seizures in Utah for 2023, according to a press release.

Officials now expect the DEA in Utah to break a record for the number of pill seizures in 2024. “The number of fentanyl pills seized just last month proves the drug cartels primarily operating in Mexico are not slowing down production and distribution of this deadly poison,” said DEA RMFD Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen. He added, “Every day, the men and women of DEA in Utah and across our Division – along with our partner agencies – are working around the clock to get fentanyl off the streets.”

Fentanyl is dangerous stuff, and it’s out there. The cartels targeting Utah don’t care if you’re on summer vacation. Pullen urges everyone to talk about the lethal nature of fentanyl with family and friends.

Pullen represents the Rocky Mountain Field Division, which oversees enforcement in Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. Last year, they seized a record 3.4 million fentanyl pills.

Dustin Gillespie, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s Salt Lake City District Office said, “The recent seizures totaling 170,000 fentanyl pills in Utah means more than likely, lives have been saved – from St. George to Logan, Moab to Wendover – and across the state.”

This bust continues an impressive run for the DEA. Just over two months ago, they seized 10 million lethal doses of fentanyl in ‘Operation Hotline Bling.’

“As fentanyl and methamphetamine continue to ravage our communities, we will continue to target drug trafficking organizations that put profit over people’s lives,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada at the time.