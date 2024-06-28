Debate Over Bars Banning Gen Z

There’s a new trend where bars in the U.S. are banning Gen Z to make it more comfortable for people over 30.

Some folks love it, others hate it.

Many over-30 patrons seem to enjoy these policies. But opinions are split. Younger people, especially those just over 21, are the loudest critics. A recent CNN article titled “Some bars and eateries are banning 20-somethings. Can it become a widespread practice?” highlighted this trend. Harmeet Kaur, the author, gathered quotes from Facebook pages to show different views.

One example is The Auction House on New York’s Upper East Side. Owner Johnny B. Barounis has banned those under 25 on weekends since 1993. He said, “those kids that had their flannel shirts tied around their waists, wearing their Villanova hats backwards, walking around in the street with their Amstel Light in their hand. I didn’t need a 21-year-old to come in with two of his friends, to make a ruckus and then get sick in the bathroom.”

Honestly, I lived near that bar for years and never knew it existed. So yeah, his policy worked—kept me and my friends out without us even knowing about it.

Another spot mentioned is Bliss in St. Louis, an upscale Caribbean restaurant/bar. It bans women under 30 and men under 35. Marvin and Tina Pate, the owners, explained they wanted a lounge feel but in a restaurant setting with real cooked food.

Bliss addressed the policy on Facebook: “To ensure a grown and sexy atmosphere, we require all guests to be 30 or older for women and 35 or older for men.” They emphasized atmosphere, quality service, and sustainability as reasons.

Comments on social media about Bliss were mixed but mostly positive. One top comment read: “I love the age requirement please don’t get rid of it.” Another said: “Anybody upset just doesn’t understand what’s happening with these businesses being tore up by younger crowd.”

Scrolling through comments on Facebook revealed overwhelming support for these age restrictions.

This isn’t entirely new either; it’s been growing as more elder millennials and Gen X’ers open their own places. In Texas, some bars have a common age limit of 25.

Being banned sucks. It makes you want to see what’s inside even more. Exclusive clubs thrive on this feeling. But as long as businesses don’t discriminate based on race, religion, national origin, or disability, they can pretty much ban whoever they want.

Why are bars banning Gen Z? Some think millennials and Gen X want their own ‘safe space.’ Others believe it’s to prevent younger patrons from trashing the place or causing disturbances.

After reading the CNN report, it seems like members-only clubs might make a comeback. Places like Zero Bond and Casa Cipriani in NYC are setting trends for exclusive memberships.

Expect a resurgence of members-only spots in cities like NYC soon.

Is this what Gen Z wants? Definitely not. Would millennials welcome it? Opinions vary widely among them.