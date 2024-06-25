Hayley Williams Steals Taylor Swift’s Spotlight on The Eras Tour

Ask any man or woman who loves rock music, and they’ll probably tell you they had a crush on Paramore’s Hayley Williams. Seriously, she’s iconic.

Founded in 2004, Paramore has rocked the scene for two decades. Much of their fame comes from Hayley’s “generational” vocals.

This spring, Williams and Paramore joined Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour across Europe. They’ve visited cities like Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, and many more.

Over the weekend, they performed in London at Wembley Stadium. Hayley Williams stole the show both with Paramore and singing alongside Taylor Swift.

Here’s a clip of Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams performing “Castles Crumbling” as a surprise song in London yesterday on The Eras Tour. Enjoy!

One fan tweeted, “Taylor Swift is fantastic But my god, Hayley Williams is a fuckin powerhouse. A vocalist for a generation.” Another said, “It must be really eating at Taylor that she’s not the hottest, coolest, or most talented person on her own tour.”

Luckily for Taylor, Paramore is only touring with her through August. So by summer’s end, Hayley will stop stealing her spotlight.

After their shows at Wembley — which saw celebs like Tom Cruise and Paul McCartney — they’ll head to Dublin for more performances.

Stay tuned for more updates on this epic tour!