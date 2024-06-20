Jonathan Majors Cast in New Film by Renowned Director’s Younger Brother

Actor Jonathan Majors, who was a big rising star in Hollywood just 18 months ago, has landed his first role since being charged with third-degree assault and harassment.

Majors, who starred in early 2023 films Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III, had one of his completed films, Magazine Dreams, removed from its studio’s release schedule. He was also dropped by Marvel Studios following the conviction.

The 34-year-old Majors was cast by the Disney-owned franchise to play the villain Kang the Conqueror. He was set to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next “big bad,” appearing in multiple projects.

Now, Majors seems to be starting the process of rebuilding his career. He has signed on to star in the crime thriller Merciless, directed by Martin Villeneuve, the younger brother of Blade Runner 2049 and Dune director Denis Villeneuve.

“The film follows a top CIA interrogator, who after the woman he loves is overtaken by a malevolent force, is forced to go even darker to defeat it. The movie will shoot in Saskatchewan in late Fall 2024.”

“Merciless intertwines themes of possession, revenge, and personal justice within a haunting narrative. It explores the psychological descent of ‘John’, played by Majors, and the supernatural forces challenging his sanity,” Villeneuve says, according to Deadline.

In addition to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III, Majors is known for his work on the series Lovecraft Country and Loki, and the films Hostiles, White Boy Rick, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and Devotion.

Since 2023, Majors’ personal life also saw him begin a relationship with actress Megan Good. She has appeared in movies such as Deliver Us from Eva, Roll Bounce, Stomp the Yard, Think Like a Man, and Shazam.