Angie Harmon & Jason Sehorn’s Daughter Charged with Club Break-In and Theft

Actress Angie Harmon and former NFL star Jason Sehorn’s daughter Avery Sehorn was arrested. She was charged with breaking into a nightclub and stealing liquor.

The 18-year-old and two 17-year-old boys were charged with breaking into the World Night Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. They took six bottles of liquor worth $500 around midnight on June 6.

They were caught hiding behind a bar, drinking the booze. Cleaning crews spotted them.

The three tried to run but were caught by police. The incident was captured on security cameras.

Avery Sehorn was booked into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department. This happened just days after her high school graduation and before her 19th birthday.

She was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny. She was released from jail with no bail after signing a promise to appear in court on June 28.

Just four days before her arrest, Angie Harmon congratulated Avery on Instagram for graduating high school. “We are all immensely proud of you Avery! You have overcome & conquered & excelled to shine brightly with the stars!” Angie wrote. “Remember to leave every place better than you found it & we are all so excited to see what God has planned for you!”

“Ms. Harmon respects and believes in the criminal justice system,” Angie Harmon’s attorney George V. Laughrun II told People. “She is looking forward to her daughter’s day in court so that the real truth can be told from individuals who were eyewitnesses to the events.”

“They and their counsel are confident that the truth will be forthcoming and again are looking ahead to show actual facts about what occurred, not conclusions and conjecture from outside sources. We will be making no further comment until our day in court and ask that everyone respect their privacy.”

Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn were married in 2001 and divorced in 2016. They have shared joint custody of Avery and her two sisters since their split.