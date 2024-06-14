23 Sets of Twins in One Grade at Massachusetts School

Everyone probably knows a set of twins. Some people might even know multiple sets of twins. But if you were in the eighth grade class at Pollard Middle School in Needham, Massachusetts this past school year, you knew 23 of them.

Yes, you read that right: 23 sets of twins in one grade.

Imagine being a teacher or an administrator trying to keep track of who’s who every day. There was a mix of identical and fraternal twins, but still. Not easy!

Oh, but wait… there were actually 23 and a half sets of twins at Pollard Middle School this past year. The half was a girl whose twin brother attends a different school.

School principal Tamatha Bibbo called the twins situation she had on her hands “quite unusual.” Understatement of the year, right?

“We typically have anywhere from five to 10 sets at most,” Bibbo said. “Given our numbers, we have approximately 450 to 500 children in each grade so this was extraordinarily high.” Like over 300 percent high.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, only about 3 percent of live births in the United States result in twins. Pollard Middle School’s eighth grade class of 438 students was more than 10 percent twins!

“It’s a lot of sets of twins,” two of the twins told NBC 10 Boston, stating the obvious.

“We don’t really believe we’re twins because we don’t really look alike,” a brother and sister set said. “So people are really shocked when they find out that I’m a twin or he’s a twin, so it’s a fun experience.”

“It’s a great experience actually,” her brother explained. “So my dad, he’s also, he’s an identical twin opposite struggle of us. You know, people never think we’re twins.”

“This is insane, right?” the NBC 10 Boston anchor added at the end of the report.