Suge Knight Alleges Diddy Is Longtime FBI Informant

The bombshells about Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, just keep coming.

People are now revealing long-held secrets about his alleged misbehavior over the past thirty years.

The latest revelation comes from San Diego’s Ronald J. Donovan Correctional Facility. This is where Suge Knight, co-founder of Death Row Records, is currently imprisoned.

Knight made his revelation on his weekly podcast, “Collect Call with Suge Knight.” Yes, he has a podcast while in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

“It’s a lot of things that people been knowing, and everybody gets judged differently. It shouldn’t be a grey area when it comes to doing something right, doing something positive, or doing something for the community,” Knight said. “That being said, naturally, Puffy been an FBI informant forever, as they would say. That’s why it’s different when it comes to him.”

Apparently, this is a long-held secret known by others as well?

Kanye told us P. Diddy was a fed who made a deal to get away with his crimes two years ago. But Drink Champs deleted the episode a few days later. I’ve been telling y’all… Listen to ¥E 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/AKKklljfoQ — Rap Game Edward Bernays (@Edward__Bernays) May 18, 2024

“Regardless of who gets hurt, all everybody been saying is ‘Puffy, Puffy, Puffy.’ I think they shouldn’t all blame everything on Puffy. His exes in the industry knew about it. Everybody in his crew knew about it. The b—— he dates knew about it. Everybody knew about it. So don’t push away from it now.”

Despite supposedly being an FBI informant, Knight says Diddy’s days as a free man are numbered. “He is destined for prison, just like me,” he said.

Recently, a brutal video surfaced showing Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie. This led to a $30 million lawsuit against him.

Additionally, Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by the Department of Homeland Security. This was part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

It was also reported that Diddy allegedly offered a $1 million bounty for the murders of Suge Knight and Tupac Shakur.

Back in March, after Diddy’s homes were raided, Suge Knight warned that Combs’ life was in danger. He mentioned that Diddy knows “the secrets.” What those secrets are, he did not say, and we may never know.