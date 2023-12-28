Donald Trump is not happy with reports about how he landed a cameo in a famous scene alongside Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

This week, reports surfaced that Trump “bullied” his way into the film. The movie producers were hoping to simply pay a fee to film the scene inside the hotel, but Trump would only greenlight their request if he was able to appear.

Trump, however, sees things differently.

According to a post on Truth Social, it was those involved with the film who wanted Trump in the film and that scene is a big part of the film’s success.

“30 years ago (how time flies!), Director Chris Columbus, and others, were begging me to make a cameo appearance in Home Alone 2. They rented the Plaza Hotel in New York, which I owned at the time. I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history,” Trump wrote.

“That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time. People call me whenever it is aired. Now, however, 30 years later, Columbus (what was his real name?) put out a statement that I bullied myself into the movie. Nothing could be further from the truth. That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why!

“Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!”

Regardless of how everything came to fruition, there’s no denying it is a famous scene in one of the best sequels of all time.