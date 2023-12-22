Prime Video New Releases, January 2024: Full List Of New Films & Series’

Prime Video is kicking off the month the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform in January 2024!

For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights are the new season of the animated hit series Invincible, other notable titles like 007: Road to a Million and Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, the continuation of NFL Thursday Night Football, and more.

Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in January 2024.

Everything Coming To Prime Video In January 2024

January 1st Peppa Pig S1-S2

42

1984

About Last Night (2014)

Airplane!

Alfie

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Bridesmaids

Chaplin

Conan The Barbarian

Couples Retreat

Cruel Intentions

Cry Freedom

Dave Chappelle‘s Block Party

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Europa Report

Everything You Always…Sex

Finding Forrester

Fled

Forrest Gump

Good Will Hunting

Heaven’s Gate

Hoodlum

I Am Ali

I Am Bolt

If Beale Street Could Talk

It’s A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version)

It’s A Wonderful Life

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Judgment At Nuremberg

Jumanji

Jumping The Broom

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Lifeforce

Like a Boss

Little Nicky

Love Happens

Mad Max

Major Payne

Mary, Queen of Scots

Miles Ahead

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Money Train

Muscle Shoals

No Country for Old Men

No Good Deed

Non-Stop

Notting Hill

One Fine Morning

Pariah

Pitch Perfect

Prince Avalanche

Pulp Fiction

Red 2

Rejoice and Shout

Return To Seoul

Role Models

Rollerball

Rules of Engagement

San Andreas

Saving Private Ryan

Side Effects

Something Wild

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

Step Brothers

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Movie

Takers

Teen Witch

The Bounty Hunter

The Cable Guy

The Death Of Dick Long

The Eagle

The Giver

The Good Lie

The Gunman

The Killing

The Last House on the Left

The Long Goodbye

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three

The Wedding Planner

The Wiz

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

To Sir, With Love

Two Can Play That Game

Valkyrie

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?

You, Me And Dupree

Zola

January 2nd The Bad Guys

January 5th Foe

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Hit S3

James May: Our Man in India

January 9th Landscape with Invisible Hand

The Passenger

January 12th ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video (2024)

Role Play

January 16th Burn After Reading

Fast X

January 19th Dance Life

Hazbin Hotel

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland

Zorro (2024)

The Other Zoey

January 23rd Kevin James: Irregardless

January 26th Expats