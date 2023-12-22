Prime Video New Releases, January 2024: Full List Of New Films & Series’

Prime Video is kicking off the month the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform in January 2024!
For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the highlights are the new season of the animated hit series Invincible, other notable titles like 007: Road to a Million and Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, the continuation of NFL Thursday Night Football, and more.
Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in January 2024.
Everything Coming To Prime Video In January 2024
January 1st
Peppa Pig S1-S2
42
1984
About Last Night (2014)
Airplane!
Alfie
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Bridesmaids
Chaplin
Conan The Barbarian
Couples Retreat
Cruel Intentions
Cry Freedom
Dave Chappelle‘s Block Party
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Europa Report
Everything You Always…Sex
Finding Forrester
Fled
Forrest Gump
Good Will Hunting
Heaven’s Gate
Hoodlum
I Am Ali
I Am Bolt
If Beale Street Could Talk
It’s A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version)
It’s A Wonderful Life
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
John Lewis: Good Trouble
Judgment At Nuremberg
Jumanji
Jumping The Broom
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Lifeforce
Like a Boss
Little Nicky
Love Happens
Mad Max
Major Payne
Mary, Queen of Scots
Miles Ahead
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
Money Train
Muscle Shoals
No Country for Old Men
No Good Deed
Non-Stop
Notting Hill
One Fine Morning
Pariah
Pitch Perfect
Prince Avalanche
Pulp Fiction
Red 2
Rejoice and Shout
Return To Seoul
Role Models
Rollerball
Rules of Engagement
San Andreas
Saving Private Ryan
Side Effects
Something Wild
Sonic the Hedgehog
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark of Truth
Step Brothers
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
Takers
Teen Witch
The Bounty Hunter
The Cable Guy
The Death Of Dick Long
The Eagle
The Giver
The Good Lie
The Gunman
The Killing
The Last House on the Left
The Long Goodbye
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
The Wedding Planner
The Wiz
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
To Sir, With Love
Two Can Play That Game
Valkyrie
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
You, Me And Dupree
Zola
January 2nd
The Bad Guys
January 5th
Foe
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Hit S3
James May: Our Man in India
January 9th
Landscape with Invisible Hand
The Passenger
January 12th
ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video (2024)
Role Play
January 16th
Burn After Reading
Fast X
January 19th
Dance Life
Hazbin Hotel
LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland
Zorro (2024)
The Other Zoey
January 23rd
Kevin James: Irregardless
January 26th
Expats