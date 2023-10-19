Yutong Zhang, a student at the University of Georgia who went by the name “Faye,” has died at age 18 after a tragic rock climbing accident over the weekend in Alabama.

According to AL.com, Faye died after she fell 90 feet around 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 14. Zhang was a climbing enthusiast and a member of the Active Climbing gym in Athens, Georgia.

Following the news of Faye’s death, Active Climbing released a statement on the tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with Faye’s family, friends, and the University of Georgia community at this difficult time,” the statement read. “We join them in mourning this profound loss and honoring the vibrancy, passion, and kindness that she brought into our lives.

“Faye, your spirit will forever be a part of our community. Rest in peace.”

She was in her first year at the University of Georgia.

The university also released a statement on Zhang’s tragic death.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the student’s family,” UGA spokesman Greg Trevor said “We will continue to provide counseling and support to members of our community who have been affected by her passing.”