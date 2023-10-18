Joran van der Sloot, a 36-year-old Dutch citizen, has admitted to the 2005 murder of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway.

Van der Sloot admitted to the killing of Holloway in a transcript of a confession he made to his attorney, according to TMZ. He provided brutal details of her murder and the final moments of her life in his confession.

According to the legal documents, van der Sloot admitted to crushing Holloway’s head with a cinder block after she refused his sexual advances.

“I start feeling her up again and she tells me no. She tells me she doesn’t want me to – to feel her up. Uh, I insist. I keep feeling her up either way,” van der Sloot said. “I smash her head in with [the cinder block] completely.”

Van der Sloot then admitted to walking her body into the water and pushing her to be carried away by the current.

Holloway had been reported missing after her disappearance on a trip to Aruba back in 2005.

Van der Sloot apologized to Holloway’s family during his appearance in Alabama court on Wednesday, but her mother was not receptive.

“You changed the course of our lives and you turned them upside down,” her mother, Beth Holloway, said. “You are a killer and I want you to remember that every time that jail cell door slams.”

Van der Sloot, who is currently serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores, was sentenced to 20 years in prison that will run concurrently after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud and extortion after offering up details of Holloway’s murder to her family for $25,000.