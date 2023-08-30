There is a direct connection between how you feel about yourself and the quality of your life. The higher your self-esteem, the more likely you are to enjoy life and the less likely you are to feel stressed or fall into states of anxiety and depression.

Your self-esteem impacts every area of your life, including your family, your job, and your social interactions.

If you feel like your self-esteem could use a little boost, try the following ideas.

Walk away from situations that don’t serve you

Is there anything in your life making you feel unworthy or not good enough? Some things will forever be out of your control, but there are probably a handful of circumstances you can change right now.

For instance, if you’re in a bad relationship and your partner constantly makes you feel below them or like a burden, that’s not healthy. The longer you stay in this kind of relationship, the bigger toll it will take on your self-esteem.

It’s not easy to end a relationship, even when it’s harmful. However, walking away from toxic situations is a requirement for rebuilding your self-esteem. If you’re not sure how to do this, or if you need support throughout the process, consider self-esteem therapy.

Developing healthy self-esteem can help you make tough decisions that require courage, and allows you to accept and even love yourself as you are – flaws and all.

Working with a therapist can help you overcome your fears and concerns about leaving toxic situations behind. A good therapist can provide valuable insight into your situation that you may not see on your own.

Change your self-talk

Do you talk to yourself with kindness, or do you bring yourself down? If you tend to talk down to yourself or think negative thoughts, it’s probably taken a toll on your self-esteem. Repeating the negative things other people say about you or to you will only make you feel worse.

Try to be a bit kinder to yourself. Replace negative self-talk with neutral or positive talk. For example, catch yourself when you start thinking negatively and turn it around as fast as possible. Don’t even allow yourself to finish your damaging thoughts. Cut it off and if you can’t easily turn it into a positive, go neutral by thinking about how beautiful the day is, or stop thinking completely. You don’t deserve to be treated poorly by others, so don’t treat yourself that way, either.

Surround yourself with generous people

Generosity isn’t just about material goods and money; it’s also about time and acknowledging others. The easiest way to boost your self-esteem is to start hanging out with people who are generous in the way they see and acknowledge you.

For example, someone who is generous with their time clearly wants your company. It feels good to know someone wants to spend time with you.

Likewise, choose to surround yourself with people who acknowledge others for their talents, gifts, insights, intelligence, and for being a contribution to their lives. You can’t help but feel appreciated in the presence of these people, and that will do wonders to boost your self-esteem.

Indulge in self-care

Do you take care of yourself on a regular basis? Self-care looks different for everyone, but generally speaking, here are some of the most common things you can do:

Treat yourself to a hot tub session

Visit an infrared sauna

Go for a float tank session

Get a full-body massage

Buy your favorite food and drink and have a movie night

Exercise regularly

Meditate

Eat fresh, healthy, home cooked meals

Practice gratitude

Get great sleep

These and other self-care practices will help you stay in a positive mental, emotional, and physical state. When you feel good physically, you’re more likely to feel good emotionally. The better you feel overall, the easier it is to build your self-esteem because it won’t be such a stretch to see things as going in your favor rather than the world being against you.

Build your self-esteem and create a life you enjoy

People who enjoy life tend to have a more positive view of themselves. There’s no reason you can’t also create a life you enjoy. Start by using the tips outlined in this article to boost your self-esteem. Make self-care a regular practice and eventually you’ll notice a positive difference in the way you view yourself and your world.