Self-Care Tips for Any College Student

Whether you’re a freshman just starting their college career or a seasoned senior already dreaming about graduation, every year of college life presents its own challenges. Self-care has become a major buzzword in the last few years with literally millions of new instances being indexed on Google. There are so many self-care and self-help books on the market now that you could spend years reading and still not even make a dent in the library.

Diversity in self-care is amazing because we’re all unique and require our own routine; different authors and resources provide unique perspectives and approaches that will resonate with all sorts of people. It’s always good to meet yourself where you are and work with what you have; these must-know tips won’t prescribe anything you have to do to take care of yourself well. Instead, they will help you build your own routine that feels good and grows with you.

Doctors and Therapists Aren’t Only for Emergencies

When you’re young and in good health, you tend to think of medical professionals as superheroes who swoop in and fix you up when things are bad. But you don’t need to be sick to see a doctor. In fact, annual check-ups to voice any concerns or get advice about your sleep and diet are recommended. As you prepare to transition further into adulthood, your body will continue to change, and your medical history could even predispose you to be at a higher risk for certain health conditions. A doctor can help you navigate any potential threats, lower your risk and continue to stay in good health.

When it comes to therapy, you don’t have to be at a breaking point to seek help. It’s always better to patch a leak rather than wait for a flood, right? The same logic applies to your mental health. Whenever you’re coping with tough situations or persistent feelings of sadness, loneliness or even just low self-esteem, therapy can help you regroup and come up with solutions that are effective for you.

If you’re wondering how to seek help or are worried about going to a physician or counselor in person, telehealth for schools can help. Telehealth programs connect students with doctors and therapists anytime, anywhere, putting them directly in touch with the resources they need to address anything they’re going through. In a world still adjusting to life after the COVID-19 outbreak, telehealth is an even more useful solution that protects students’ safety and well-being.

Socializing Helps You Feel Better About Yourself

We all need downtime now and again, but check in with yourself and notice when you are relying on isolation as a coping mechanism. Maybe you have social anxiety, or you’re feeling depressed without even realizing you’ve become distant from your friends. If you struggle to meet new people, it can become second nature to always take the sidelines instead of reaching out and sparking new connections. As hard as it can be at times, staying connected to others helps you feel better. Even if it’s just a phone call to a friend once a week, make an effort to let others into your life, especially when you’re having a hard time.

There’s No Shame in Being Different

In college, it’s normal to feel a lot of pressure to conform. Some people get roped into attending parties when they’d rather sit in with a close group of friends and play a boardgame. Although you might wonder if you’re missing out by turning down certain invitations, know that living true to yourself is always the most important thing. You should allow yourself to explore and grow, but you don’t have to feel guilty about saying no to things you know aren’t for you. Anyone who tries to pressure you into acting against your own wishes shouldn’t be in your social circle anyway.