Netflix New Releases This Week: July 17 to July 23, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With July 2023 in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
Among this week’s highlights is the release of the Netflix Original film They Cloned Tyrone starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, along with season 3 of the Netflix Original Sweet Magnolias.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 7/17/23-7/23/23
July 17
Unknown: Cave of Bones — Netflix Documentary
July 19
The (Almost) Legends — Netflix Film
The Deepest Breath — Netflix Documentary
July 20
Raven Song (2022)
Supa Team 4 — Netflix Family
Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Too Hot To Handle 2 (Mobile Game – Android and iOS)
July 21
Deja Vu (2022)
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
They Cloned Tyrone — Netflix Film
Yahoo+ (2022)