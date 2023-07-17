Netflix New Releases This Week: July 17 to July 23, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With July 2023 in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

Among this week’s highlights is the release of the Netflix Original film They Cloned Tyrone starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, along with season 3 of the Netflix Original Sweet Magnolias.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 7/17/23-7/23/23

July 17

Unknown: Cave of Bones — Netflix Documentary

July 19

The (Almost) Legends — Netflix Film

The Deepest Breath — Netflix Documentary

July 20

Raven Song (2022)

Supa Team 4 — Netflix Family

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Too Hot To Handle 2 (Mobile Game – Android and iOS)

July 21

Deja Vu (2022)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

They Cloned Tyrone — Netflix Film

Yahoo+ (2022)