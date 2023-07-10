Netflix New Releases This Week: July 10 to July 16, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With July 2023 kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

Among the highlights are Quarterback, a docuseries following some of the NFL’s top signal-callers, a new cooking competition Five Star Chef, and the new season of the reality dating series Too Hot To Handle.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 7/10/23-7/16/23

July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Unknown: Killer Robots — Netflix Documentary

July 11

Nineteen to Twenty — Netflix Series

July 12

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar — Netflix Film

Quarterback — Netflix Series

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 — Netflix Anime

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point — Netflix Series

July 13

Burn the House Down — Netflix Series

Devil’s Advocate — Netflix Series

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Survival of the Thickest — Netflix Series

July 14

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Bird Box Barcelona — Netflix Film

Five Star Chef — Netflix Series

Love Tactics 2 — Netflix Film

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 — Netflix Series

July 15

Country Queen — Netflix Series

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

July 16

Ride Along