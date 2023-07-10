Netflix New Releases This Week: July 10 to July 16, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With July 2023 kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
Among the highlights are Quarterback, a docuseries following some of the NFL’s top signal-callers, a new cooking competition Five Star Chef, and the new season of the reality dating series Too Hot To Handle.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 7/10/23-7/16/23
July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Unknown: Killer Robots — Netflix Documentary
July 11
Nineteen to Twenty — Netflix Series
July 12
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar — Netflix Film
Quarterback — Netflix Series
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 — Netflix Anime
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point — Netflix Series
July 13
Burn the House Down — Netflix Series
Devil’s Advocate — Netflix Series
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic Prime: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Survival of the Thickest — Netflix Series
July 14
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Bird Box Barcelona — Netflix Film
Five Star Chef — Netflix Series
Love Tactics 2 — Netflix Film
Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 — Netflix Series
July 15
Country Queen — Netflix Series
Morphle 3D: Season 1
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
July 16
Ride Along