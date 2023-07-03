Netflix New Releases This Week: July 3 to July 9, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With July 2023 kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 7/3/23-7/9/23

July 3

Little Angel: Volume 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid — Netflix Documentary

July 4

The King Who Never Was — Netflix Documentary

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer — Netflix Comedy

July 5

Back to 15: Season 2 — Netflix Series

My Happy Marriage — Netflix Anime

Wham! — Netflix Documentary

July 6

Deep Fake Love — Netflix Series

Gold Brick — Netflix Film

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series

Wake Up, Carlo! — Netflix Family

July 7

Fatal Seduction — Netflix Series

Hack My Home — Netflix Series

The Out-Laws — Netflix Film

Seasons — Netflix Film