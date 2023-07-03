Netflix New Releases This Week: July 3 to July 9, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With July 2023 kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 7/3/23-7/9/23
July 3
Little Angel: Volume 3
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid — Netflix Documentary
July 4
The King Who Never Was — Netflix Documentary
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer — Netflix Comedy
July 5
Back to 15: Season 2 — Netflix Series
My Happy Marriage — Netflix Anime
Wham! — Netflix Documentary
July 6
Deep Fake Love — Netflix Series
Gold Brick — Netflix Film
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series
Wake Up, Carlo! — Netflix Family
July 7
Fatal Seduction — Netflix Series
Hack My Home — Netflix Series
The Out-Laws — Netflix Film
Seasons — Netflix Film