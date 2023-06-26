Netflix New Releases This Week: June 26 to July 2, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With June 2023 winding down and July around the corner, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 6/26/23-7/2/23
June 26
The Imitation Game
June 28
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate
Hoarders: Season 13
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Run Rabbit Run
June 29
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1
June 30
Alone: Season 9
Is It Cake, Too?!
Nimona
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5
July 1
The Days — Netflix Series
Bridesmaids
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Jumanji (1995)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
One Piece: Thriller Bark
One Piece: TV Original 2
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Prom Night
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies