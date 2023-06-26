Netflix New Releases This Week: June 26 to July 2, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With June 2023 winding down and July around the corner, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 6/26/23-7/2/23

June 26

The Imitation Game

June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Run Rabbit Run

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1

June 30

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?!

Nimona

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

July 1

The Days — Netflix Series

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

One Piece: Thriller Bark

One Piece: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies