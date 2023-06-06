Once you’ve graduated from college, your first goal is to find a suitable job. With a six-month grace period of your student loans, you need to use your time wisely. However, getting a job isn’t as easy as it sounds; the hiring process can take weeks before you’re hired. But at the same time, you need money to sustain yourself, so what can you do in the interim? If you want to earn money before you’re hired, then acquiring passive income is what you want to look to. In this post, we’ll be going over a few ways college students can earn passive income after graduation.

Create Your Own Course

If you’ve got a knack for a certain skill or entire niche, then creating your own course is the way to go. Through this course, you’ll be helping others grasp the concept of the topic of a certain subject. The subject matter can be anything from how to make a budget to building your own furniture, just be sure you are well versed enough to be offering said course. How much you charge for the course is up to you, but it’s highly recommended that you start off with a low price, like $5 to $10. Once you gain enough of a following, then you can start considering a price increase.

Invest to Real Estate

How could you possibly invest in real estate if you’ve just graduated from college? You can invest rather easily these days. Real estate investments have skyrocketed in popularity over the past few years, especially the digital scene. For starters, it’s considered by many professionals to be the safest investment around, so you won’t have to worry too much about losing profits.

Second, there are various ways you can invest in real estate; it’s not just putting money into a rental complex. In fact, simply buying a house for yourself is a form of real estate investment. Since you’re clearly on a budget, you can’t invest hundreds. But with something such as fractional real estate shares, you can invest as little $15 and still make a profit. However, investing is still a big responsibility, so you need to ask yourself whether or not investing is a good choice for you.

Look at Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is another popular trend that’s seen a lot of attention. It’s also incredibly easy to get into; all you’ll need is to create a good blog or social media account, gain a strong following and start recommending products from stores such as Amazon. Whatever sales the company makes from clicking your link, you’ll earn a commission from it. The size of the commission is completely dependent on the company, so you’ll have to research for more information. If you want something easy to get into, you can consider going into Amazon’s Affiliate Program.

Sell Stock Images

Stock images are photos that are licensed for very specific niches, and the best part is that pretty much anything can be a stock image ranging from a dog on the street to a picture of a sunset. Regardless, you can sell these images to a company for a one-time sale. Alternatively, you can also make a commission for every time someone purchases the rights to the photo you sold.