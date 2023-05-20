The 2023 Preakness Stakes is set to take place on Saturday, May 20, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. It marks the 148th running of the “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans.” It is the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Speaking of Black-Eyed Susans, if you follow the Triple Crown races, you know that each race has an “official cocktail.”

For the Kentucky Derby, it’s the Mint Julep. For the Preakness Stakes, it’s the delicious and always refreshing Black-Eyed Susan which has main ingredients of vodka and orange juice — so you can never go wrong.

There are multiple variations of the drink, but regardless of the route you decide to go, it’s going to be a treat.

So how can you spice up your Preakness viewing party?

A look at the Black-Eyed Susan cocktail recipe can be seen below.

Black-Eyed Susan Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients

1 ounce bourbon whiskey

1 ounce vodka

1 ounce peach schnapps

2 ounces orange juice

2 ounces sour mix

Orange slice , for garnish

, for garnish Cherry , for garnish Directions In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, pour the bourbon, vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and sour mix. Shake Well. Strain over crushed ice into a tall glass. Garnish with an orange slice and cherry. Serve and enjoy.

[H/T: The Spruce Eats]