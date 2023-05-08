Netflix New Releases This Week: May 8 to May 14, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With May 2023 kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 5/8/23-5/14/23

Available May 8:

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Available May 9:

Documentary Now!: Season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special — Netflix Comedy

Available May 10:

Dance Brothers — Netflix Series

Missing: Dead or Alive? — Netflix Documentary

Queen Cleopatra — Netflix Documentary

Available May 11:

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe — Netflix Film

St. Vincent

Ultraman: Season 3 — Netflix Anime

Available May 12:

Black Knight — Netflix Series

Call Me Kate

The Mother — Netflix Film

Mulligan — Netflix Series

Queer Eye: Season 7 — Netflix Series

Available May 13:

UglyDolls