The 2023 ACM Awards are set to take place on Thursday, May 11, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Ahead of 58th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony, the star-studded lineup of performers for “Country Music’s Party of the Year” was announced.

The announcement from the Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions revealed the country music superstars who will take the stage for the show streamed live exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

The show is hosted by Dolly Parton, who will close out the show with a performance, and Garth Brooks.

Along with Parton, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Role, Kane Brown, and so many more are among the list of performers throughout the night.

Will your favorite artist be taking the stage?

A look at the full lineup of performers for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards can be seen below.

2023 ACM Awards Performers

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Miranda Lambert

Jo Dee Messina

Ashley McBryde

Dolly Parton

Jelly Roll

Cole Swindell

Keith Urban

Morgan Wallen

The War And Treaty

Lainey Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman