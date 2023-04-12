Max To Launch In May 2023; Consolidating HBO Max & Discovery Plus

Get ready for the new streaming service Max, which is set to launch on May 23, 2023.

On Tuesday, April 12, Warner Bros. announced that it will be consolidating HBO Max and Discovery Plus services into a single platform. Max also announced a number of new, highly-anticipated programs that will be coming to the service. Max will have three pricing tiers.

Max Ad-Lite | $9.99/month or $99.99/year: 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality.

2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality. Max Ad Free | $15.99/month or $149.99/year : 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality.

: 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality. Max Ultimate Ad Free | $19.99/month or $199.99/year: 4 concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality.

Existing HBO Max subscribers will have access to Max at the same price as their HBO Max subscription, but will have to download the new Max app after its launch. The good news, however, is that existing profiles on HBO Max will migrate to Max, so your watch history, M List, and Continue Watching will remain the same.

As for current Discovery Plus subscribers, the service will continue to be available as a standalone service at a lower price.

Max will be the home to the new Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a new Harry Potter television series, a project based on The Big Bang Theory, and the new series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

Max will launch in Latin America later this year, and in select countries in Europe and Asia in 2024.