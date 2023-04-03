Netflix New Releases This Week: April 3 to April 9, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With April 2023 kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 4/3/23-4/9/23

Arriving April 3

Magic Mixies: Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

Arriving April 4

My Name Is Mo’Nique — Netflix Comedy

The Signing — Netflix Series

Arriving April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — Netflix Documentary

Arriving April 6

BEEF — Netflix Series

The Last Stand

Arriving April 7

Chupa — Netflix Film

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — Netflix Film

Oh Belinda — Netflix Film

Thicker Than Water — Netflix Series

Transatlantic — Netflix Series

Arriving April 8

Hunger — Netflix Film