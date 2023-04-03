Netflix New Releases This Week: April 3 to April 9, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With April 2023 kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 4/3/23-4/9/23
Arriving April 3
- Magic Mixies: Season 1
- Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1
Arriving April 4
- My Name Is Mo’Nique — Netflix Comedy
- The Signing — Netflix Series
Arriving April 5
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — Netflix Documentary
Arriving April 6
- BEEF — Netflix Series
- The Last Stand
Arriving April 7
- Chupa — Netflix Film
- Holy Spider
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — Netflix Film
- Oh Belinda — Netflix Film
- Thicker Than Water — Netflix Series
- Transatlantic — Netflix Series
Arriving April 8
- Hunger — Netflix Film