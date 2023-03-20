Netflix New Releases This Week: March 20 to March 26, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With March 2023 now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

Among the highlights this week is the new three-part documentary series Waco: American Apocalypse which takes a deep look at cult leader David Koresh’s face-off with the federal government in a 51-day siege that began the biggest gunfight on American soil since the Civil War. The stand-off ended in 1993 when Koresh’s compound went up in flames live on national television.

Season 4 of the hit reality dating show Love Is Blind will also premiere, with new episodes being released weekly.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 3/20/23-3/26/23

Arriving March 20

Carol

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 — Netflix Family

Arriving March 21

We Lost Our Human — Netflix Family

Arriving March 22

Invisible City: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Kingdom: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Waco: American Apocalypse — Netflix Documentary

Arriving March 23

Johnny — Netflix Film

The Night Agent — Netflix Series

Arriving March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga — Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)