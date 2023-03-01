Survivor 44 Live Stream: How To Watch Season Premiere Online

The long-running CBS reality series Survivor returns for a 44th season which premieres on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season, filmed in June 2022, is the twelfth consecutive season to be filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

The season premiere is titled, “I Can’t Wait To See Jeff.”

This season’s castaways include a former NFL player, an NYC firefighter, an elementary school teacher, a NASA engineering student, a surgical podiatrist, a law student, and much more.

Season 44 of Survivor once again promises “minimal supplies and elevated twists” as the new era of the series continues.

All of the information you need to watch the season premiere of Survivor 44 online for free can be seen below.

Survivor 44 Viewing Details

Episode Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Episode Title: “I Can’t Wait To See Jeff”

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

TV Channel: CBS

Online: CBS All Access

How To Watch ‘Survivor 44’ Online

Looking to catch the season premiere of ‘Survivor 44’? You can watch it all live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream ‘Survivor 44’ On Mobile

Looking to watch the season premiere of ‘Survivor 44’ on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Winners at War for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.