The 2023 Dreamville Festival lineup has been announced.
This week, the full lineup was announced by J. Cole and his Dreamville team with some heavy hitters set to take the stage throughout the weekend. Usher will be headlining on Saturday, April 1, while Drake and J. Cole will headline on Sunday, April 2. Sunday will also feature global superstar Burna Boy.
Among the other high-profile artists on the festival lineup are Lil Dirk, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Waka Flocka Flame, City Girls, GloRilla, J.I.D., Key Glock, Sean Paul, Mario, and many more.
The 2023 Dreamville Festival will take place on April 1 and 2, 2023 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.
A full look at this spring’s Dreamville Festival lineup can be seen below.
2023 Dreamville Festival Lineup
Saturday, April 1
- USHER
- Lil Durk
- Ari Lennox
- City Girls
- Sean Paul
- EARTHGANG
- Jessie Reyez
- Key Glock
- SiR
- Lute
- Omen
- Marqus Clae
- Victony
Sunday, April 2
- J. Cole + Drake
- Burna Boy
- Summer Walker
- J.I.D
- GloRilla
- Bas
- Waka Flaka Flame
- Mario
- Ayra Starr
- Baby Tate
- Cozz
- Jordan Ward
- Reuben Vincent