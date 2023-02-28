The 2023 Dreamville Festival lineup has been announced.

This week, the full lineup was announced by J. Cole and his Dreamville team with some heavy hitters set to take the stage throughout the weekend. Usher will be headlining on Saturday, April 1, while Drake and J. Cole will headline on Sunday, April 2. Sunday will also feature global superstar Burna Boy.

Among the other high-profile artists on the festival lineup are Lil Dirk, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Waka Flocka Flame, City Girls, GloRilla, J.I.D., Key Glock, Sean Paul, Mario, and many more.

The 2023 Dreamville Festival will take place on April 1 and 2, 2023 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

You can purchase tickets here.

A full look at this spring’s Dreamville Festival lineup can be seen below.

2023 Dreamville Festival Lineup

Saturday, April 1

USHER

Lil Durk

Ari Lennox

City Girls

Sean Paul

EARTHGANG

Jessie Reyez

Key Glock

SiR

Lute

Omen

Marqus Clae

Victony

Sunday, April 2

J. Cole + Drake

Burna Boy

Summer Walker

J.I.D

GloRilla

Bas

Waka Flaka Flame

Mario

Ayra Starr

Baby Tate

Cozz

Jordan Ward

Reuben Vincent