‘No More Hope’: Tom Sizemore’s Family Deciding ‘End-Of-Life-Matters’

Tom Sizemore’s family has a difficult and heartbreaking decision to make following an update from doctors.

According to a statement from Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago, the family is deciding on “end-of-life-matters” after a recommendation from the doctor who informed them there is “no further hope” following the 61-year-old’s brain aneurysm.

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday,” the statement said.

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

Sizemore was hospitalized in intensive care after the brain aneurysm that he suffered earlier this month.

“Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma, and in intensive care,” the statement read.

Sizemore had multiple notable appearances in movies like Natural Born Killers, Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down, and as Sgt. Mike Horvath in Saving Private Ryan. Sizeborne was nominated for a 2000 Golden Globe for Best Performance By An Actor In A Miniseries Or Motion Picture Made For Television for his role in Witness Protection.

Throughout his career, Sizemore has been open about his struggles with drug addiction and being checked into rehab by fellow actor Robert De Niro, telling CNN’s Larry King that he had been addicted to cocaine, heroin, and meth, before participating in a season of the reality show Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

Sizemore most recently appeared in episodes of Twin Peaks and Cobra Kai.