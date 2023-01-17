Netflix New Releases This Week: January 16, 2023 to January 22, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With 2023 now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 1/16/23-1/22/23

January 17

The Devil to Pay

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1)

Khallat+

That ’90s Show (Season 1)

The Pez Outlaw

Women at War (Season 1)

January 20

Bake Squad (Season 2)

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

Bling Empire: New York (Season 1)

Fauda (Season 4)

Mission Majnu

Represent (Season 1)

Shahmaran (Season 1)

Shanty Town (Season 1)

The Real World (Season 28)