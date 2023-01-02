Netflix New Releases This Week: January 2, 2023 to January 8, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! It is the first week of 2023 and January will be kicking into full swing, so there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 1/2/23-1/8/23

January 4

How I Became a Gangster (2023)

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1)

The Kings of the World (Season 1)

The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)

January 5

10 Minutes Gone

Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)

Mars One

Stealing Raden Saleh

Woman of the Dead (Season 1)

January 6

Love Island (Season 2)

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

Pressure Cooker (Season 1)

The Pale Blue Eye

The Ultimatum: France (Season 1 – Part 2)

The Walking Dead (Season 11)