Netflix New Releases This Week: December 26, 2022 to January 1, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! It is the final week of 2022 and January 1, 2023 is just around the corner, so there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

Among the releases is the new season of the hit reality TV series The Circle, and the Best of Stand Up 2022 comedy special.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 12/26/22-1/1/23

Arriving Dec. 26

No Escape

Treason — Netflix Series

Arriving Dec. 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution — Netflix Comedy

Arriving Dec. 28

7 Women and a Murder — Netflix Film

A Night at the Kindergarten — Netflix Film

The Circle: Season 5 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

Stuck with You — Netflix Film

Arriving Dec. 29

Brown and Friends — Netflix Family

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Arriving Dec. 30

Alpha Males — Netflix Series

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 — Netflix Series

Secrets of Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Family

White Noise — Netflix Film

Arriving Dec. 31

Best of Stand Up 2022 — Netflix Comedy

Lady Voyeur — Netflix Series

Arriving Jan. 1

“Barbershop 2: Back in Business”

“Blue Streak”

“Brokeback Mountain”

“Closer”

“Daddy Day Care”

“Fletch”

“Forrest Gump”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”

“Grease”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Jerry Maguire”

“King Kong”

“Kaleidoscope” (Season 1)

“Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You” (Multiple Seasons)

“Lady Voyeur” (Season 1)

“Leap Year”

“LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories” (Limited Series)

“Life”

“Minority Report”

“Monster” (Multiple Seasons)

“Mousa”

“National Security”

“New Amsterdam” (Multiple Seasons)

“Old People!” (Season 2)

“The Aviator”

“The ‘Burbs”

“The Conjuring”

“The Mindy Project” (Multiple Seasons)

“The Nutty Professor”

“The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps”

“The Raid 2”

“The Way of the Househusband” (Season 2)

“Old Enough!” (Season 2)

“Parenthood”

“Reservoir Dogs”

“Resident Evil: Afterlife”

“Road to Perdition”

“Rocky”

“Rocky II”

“Rocky III”

“Rocky IV”

“Rocky V”

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

“Survivor” (New Seasons)

“The Taking of Pelham 123”

“This Is 40”

“Top Gun”

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

“Twins”