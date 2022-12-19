Netflix New Releases This Week: December 19 to December 26, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With d the final month of the year in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 12/19-12/26
Arriving Dec. 19
- Trolley — Netflix Series
- Trolls
Arriving Dec. 20
- A Not So Merry Christmas — Netflix Film
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 — Netflix Anime
Arriving Dec. 21
- Disconnect: The Wedding Planner — Netflix Film
- Emily in Paris: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- I AM A KILLER: Season 4 — Netflix Documentary
Arriving Dec. 22
- Alice in Borderland: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre — Netflix Comedy
Arriving Dec. 23
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Netflix Film
- Piñata Masters! — Netflix Series
Arriving Dec. 25
- After Ever Happy
- Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical — Netflix Film
- Time Hustler — Netflix Series
- The Witcher: Blood Origin — Netflix Series
- Vir Das: Landing — Netflix Comedy
Arriving Dec. 26
- No Escape
- Treason — Netflix Series