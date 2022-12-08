Crash games – the new online casino experience crafted for millennial audiences

Picture a casino and what do you see in your mind’s eye? A roulette wheel, perhaps? A card table? Most likely slots, as they traditionally take up about 80 percent of floor space in the average Las Vegas casino. Here’s the thing about slots, though. 70 percent of the money wagered on them comes from players aged 55 or above. Gamblers born after 1970 are simply not so interested in slot games. Online casinos have started to react, and live games like baccarat and 3-card poker are popular among US Gen-Xers.

The problem is that casinos are still struggling to attract the millennial audiences that are so important for sustained success. However, the latest type of casino game could be the one that wins over the smartphone generation. Welcome to the world of crash.

About crash games

Crash games are all about timing. Some casino experts have compared the concept to betting on the stock market or buying and selling crypto, because the key to the game is placing your stake, watching it grow in value and then getting out at the right moment before things – well, crash.

There are several crash games starting to appear at US online casinos, and preliminary indications from US casino market researchers is that they are attracting plenty of players in that all-important 25-40 age bracket. This is not by accident. Crash games have been designed for the mobile online casino age. The user interface is straightforward and intuitive. Most important, the game is fast, engaging and interactive. Many crash games also include social aspects – you can chat to other players during gameplay.

Thundercrash leading the way

There are already a dozen or more crash games available at US online casinos. Yet ` Thundercrash is the one that has become something of a poster child for the genre. Strangely, for a game designed to appeal to millennials, it has a retro look to it that will remind more mature gamers of the Commodore and Atari age. Nevertheless, it has captured imaginations with its exciting, engaging and high-velocity gameplay.

The idea is to predict how high the spaceship will get before it crashes. The higher it goes, the bigger the prize multiplier. You can either pre-select your “cash out” height when you place your bet, or you can choose to manually bale out instead. You also get to choose an avatar, and will see yourself alongside other players, so you can see how your cash out height compares to theirs. The spaceship might crash instantly, or it could go as high as a 1000x multiplier.

Other crash casino games include JetX, Aviator and Rollercoaster. While the settings are different, the overall concept is the same as Thundercrash.

Crash game strategies

Crash games represent an exciting new type of casino gaming, and one that has particular appeal to millennial gamers. It is tempting to go for big wins, but in the long term, a better strategy is to bet larger stakes but set more conservative cash outs.