Netflix New Releases This Week: November 28 to December 4, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November winding down and the final month of the year right around the corner, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/28-12/4
What’s Coming to Netflix on November 30th
- Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
- My Name Is Vendetta (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Snack vs. Chef (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Arriving Dec. 1
- Dead End — Netflix Series
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes — Netflix Anime
- The Masked Scammer — Netflix Documentary
- Qala — Netflix Film
- Troll — Netflix Film
- 21 Jump Street
- Basketball Wives: Season 1
- Basketball Wives: Season 2
- Coach Carter
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- The Happytime Murders
- LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
- Love Island USA: Season 3
- Meekah: Season 1
- My Girl
- Peppermint
- Troy
Arriving Dec. 2
- Big Brother: Season 10
- Big Brother: Season 14
- Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series
- Hot Skull — Netflix Series
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover — Netflix Film
- My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol — Netflix Film
- “Sr.” — Netflix Documentary
- Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
- Warriors of Future — Netflix Film
Arriving Dec. 3
- The Best of Me
- Bullet Train
Arriving Dec. 4
- The Amazing Race: Season 17
- The Amazing Race: Season 31