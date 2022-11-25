Amazon Prime Video New Releases, December 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Amazon Prime Video is kicking the month of December 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights are a number of holiday shows and films like Your Christmas or Mine? There is also season three of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan coming to the streaming platform.

Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in December 2022.

Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In December 2022

December 1st

Moonlight

December 2nd

Your Christmas or Mine?

Three Pines (Season 1)

Riches (Season 1)

December 3rd

Firestarter (2022)

Father Stu

December 9th

Something From Tiffany’s

Operation Mincemeat

December 12th

He’s Just Not That Into You

December 13th

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge

December 16th

Nanny

About Fate

December 19th

Law Abiding Citizen

December 20th

Everything Everywhere All At Once

December 21st

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 3)

December 22nd

Logan Lucky

December 28th

Baywatch

December 30th

Island (Season 1)

Wildcat

December 31st

Lee Kernaghan: Boy From the Bush