Amazon Prime Video New Releases, December 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Amazon Prime Video is kicking the month of December 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the highlights are a number of holiday shows and films like Your Christmas or Mine? There is also season three of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan coming to the streaming platform.
Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in December 2022.
Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In December 2022
December 1st
Moonlight
December 2nd
Your Christmas or Mine?
Three Pines (Season 1)
Riches (Season 1)
December 3rd
Firestarter (2022)
Father Stu
December 9th
Something From Tiffany’s
Operation Mincemeat
December 12th
He’s Just Not That Into You
December 13th
Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge
December 16th
Nanny
About Fate
December 19th
Law Abiding Citizen
December 20th
Everything Everywhere All At Once
December 21st
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 3)
December 22nd
Logan Lucky
December 28th
Baywatch
December 30th
Island (Season 1)
Wildcat
December 31st
Lee Kernaghan: Boy From the Bush