Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: How To Watch Online

It’s that time of year again with the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade set to take place as we celebrate the national holiday on Thursday morning. The parade, which will air on NBA and CBS, will be hosted by Today hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker.

The parade begins runs from 77th Street and Central Park West to Herald Square on 34th Street in New York City.

The festivities begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

With performances from Lea Michele and her Funny Girl co-stars to start the show and other Broadway musicals like A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King throughout the day, there will be plenty of entertainment for those viewing live in person and at home.

All of the information you need to watch the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade can be seen below.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (Check local listings)

How To Live Stream Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Online

Your best bet for watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade via a live stream is NBC.com/live. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the parade online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes NBC and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note NBC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Dallas-Ft. Worth, Chicago, Hartford-New Haven, L.A., Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington, D.C.

Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s parade on your TV or computer, NBC has you covered with their NBC app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the show on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has an DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the parade for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.