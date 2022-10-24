Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri is dealing with an unthinkable tragedy after at least three people were killed in a shooting on Monday morning.

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, the suspect was shot and killed inside the building after his rampage left a woman and teen girl dead and at least seven others injured. Prior to open-firing inside the school, the shooter reportedly yelled “You’re all going to die!”

The male suspect is believed to have been in his 20s.

From the report:

The shooting was reported after 9 a.m. at South Kingshighway and Arsenal Street. School doors were locked Monday morning and there were seven security workers on site, police said, but they would not indicate how the shooter got inside the building.

Our deepest condolences are with all of the victims and those impacted by the tragic situation.

