Netflix New Releases This Week: November 21 to November 27, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/21-11/27

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 21st

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 22nd

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (2022) Netflix Original Special

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 23rd

Wednesday (2022) Netflix Original Series

The Swimmers (2022) Netflix Original Film

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 24th

First Love (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Noel Diary (2022) Netflix Original Film