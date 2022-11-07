Netflix New Releases This Week: November 7 to November 13, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/7-11/13

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 8th

Minions & More (Volume 2)

Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022) Netflix Original Special

The Claus Family 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film

Triviaverse (2022) Netflix Original Special

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 9th

FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Crown (Season 5) Netflix Original Series

The Soccer Football Movie (2022) Netflix Original Film

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 10th

Falling for Christmas (2022) Netflix Original Film

Lost Bullet 2: Back For More (2022) Netflix Original Film

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

State of Alabama vs. Britanny Smith (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series

Warrior Nun (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 11th

Ancient Apocalypse (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary

Capturing the Killer Nurse (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Don’t Leave (2022) Netflix Original Film

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2 – Down Under) Netflix Original Series

Is That Black Enough for You?!? (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Monica, O My Darling (2022) Netflix Original Film

My Father’s Dragon (2022) Netflix Original Film