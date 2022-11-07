Netflix New Releases This Week: November 7 to November 13, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/7-11/13
What’s Coming to Netflix on November 8th
- Minions & More (Volume 2)
- Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022) Netflix Original Special
- The Claus Family 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Triviaverse (2022) Netflix Original Special
What’s Coming to Netflix on November 9th
- FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- The Crown (Season 5) Netflix Original Series
- The Soccer Football Movie (2022) Netflix Original Film
What’s Coming to Netflix on November 10th
- Falling for Christmas (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Lost Bullet 2: Back For More (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- State of Alabama vs. Britanny Smith (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series
- Warrior Nun (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
What’s Coming to Netflix on November 11th
- Ancient Apocalypse (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary
- Capturing the Killer Nurse (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- Don’t Leave (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2 – Down Under) Netflix Original Series
- Is That Black Enough for You?!? (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- Monica, O My Darling (2022) Netflix Original Film
- My Father’s Dragon (2022) Netflix Original Film