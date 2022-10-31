Netflix New Releases This Week: October 31 to November 6, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October winding down and November about to kick into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/31-11/6
What’s Coming to Netflix on November 1st
- Attack on Finland / Omerta 6/12 (2021)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6) Netflix Original Series
- Molang (Multiple Seasons)
- Oblivion (2013)
- Robocar POLI Safety Series (Season 1)
- Still Alice (2014)
- The Bad Guys (2022) – Univeral Animation Deal
- The Ghost (2022)
- The Takeover (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Top Gear (Season 31)
- To Russia With Love (2022)
- Young Royals (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
What’s Coming to Netflix on November 2nd
- The Final Score (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
What’s Coming to Netflix on November 3rd
- Blockbuster (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Costa Brava, Lebanon (2021)
- Killer Sally (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary
- Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) Netflix Original Special
- The Dragon Prince (Season 4 – Mystery of Aaravos) Netflix Original Series
What’s Coming to Netflix on November 4th
- Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Enola Holmes 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Lookism (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Lusala (2019)
- Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original Series
- Scarlet Hill (Season 1)
- Simon Calls (2020)
- The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)
- The Fabulous (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- The Secrets of the Greco Family (Season 1)
What’s Coming to Netflix on November 5th
- Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
What’s Coming to Netflix on November 6th
- Captain Phillips (2013)