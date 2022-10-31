Netflix New Releases This Week: October 31 to November 6, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October winding down and November about to kick into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/31-11/6

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 1st

Attack on Finland / Omerta 6/12 (2021)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6) Netflix Original Series

Molang (Multiple Seasons)

Oblivion (2013)

Robocar POLI Safety Series (Season 1)

Still Alice (2014)

The Bad Guys (2022) – Univeral Animation Deal

The Ghost (2022)

The Takeover (2022) Netflix Original Film

Top Gear (Season 31)

To Russia With Love (2022)

Young Royals (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 2nd

The Final Score (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 3rd

Blockbuster (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Costa Brava, Lebanon (2021)

Killer Sally (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary

Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) Netflix Original Special

The Dragon Prince (Season 4 – Mystery of Aaravos) Netflix Original Series

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 4th

Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (2022) Netflix Original Film

Enola Holmes 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film

Lookism (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Lusala (2019)

Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original Series

Scarlet Hill (Season 1)

Simon Calls (2020)

The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)

The Fabulous (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Secrets of the Greco Family (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 5th

Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 6th

Captain Phillips (2013)