Misrach Ewunetie, an undergraduate student at Princeton University, was found dead on campus on Thursday afternoon after being missing for one week.

According to reports, the 20-year-old was discovered behind tennis courts by an employee. She had last been seen on Friday, October 14, at around 3:00 AM near a dorm building. She was reported missing on Monday after her family was unable to get in contact with her.

“An autopsy will be conducted to determine her cause of death, but there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature,” New Jersey’s Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Ewunetie was expected to graduate in 2024.

"Misrach's death is an unthinkable tragedy," Princeton Vice President W. Rochelle Calhoun said. "Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her."