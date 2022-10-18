It should come as no surprise that James Corden, the actor, comedian, singer, and television host of The Late Late Show With James Corden, is an insufferable prick… at least that’s the word on the street.

This week, restaurant owner Keith McNally, who owns the famous New York City Balthazar, said that he banned the “tiny Cretin of a man” Corden for being the “most abusive” customer he has had in his restaurant’s history. McNally detailed some of his staff’s interactions with Corden in a lengthy post on social media.

“James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man,” McNally wrote. “And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh.”

“Their jobs are hard enough already. They shouldn’t have to take this kind of abuse from anyone, especially the rich and famous,” McNally told Page Six.

Since the post went viral, Corden reportedly reached out to McNally to apologize. McNally said he will give the late-night host a second chance and “immediately rescind” the temporary ban.

“James Corden just called me and apologized profusely. Having fucked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar. No, of course not. But….anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar,” McNally wrote. “So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven”